Two motorcyclists killed in Habiganj road accident

Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured as a motorcycle lost control and collided with a tree on Habiganj-Shaistaganj road in Old Bazar Rail Crossing area under Shaistaganj upazila of the district last night.

The deceased were identified as Siam Miah, 30, son of Ahad Miah of Nandipara village in Baniachong upazila and Fahim Miah, 28, son of Moin Uddin Miah, resident of Dashpara area of the same upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Police Station Ajay Chandra Dev said the youths were going from Baniachong to Shaistaganj New Bridge on two motorcycles. On the way, a motorbike lost control and collided with a jackfruit tree on the side of the road when it reached near the Old Bazar rail crossing area at around 8 pm last night, three youths were seriously injured.

Later, the injured were taken to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared the two dead.

Besides, one injured was admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, the OC added.