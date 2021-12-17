2 tourists killed in truck-motorbike collision in Sylhet

Two tourists died after a truck hit their motorcycle on Sylhet-Tamabil Highway in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf Ali (30) and Sohel (29) of Chandpur Sadar upazila, said Parimal Chandra Dev, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station.

The OC said Yusuf and Sohel along with their other four friends on three motorcycles came to visit Jaflong from Chandpur.

The accident happened in Guchchugram area this noon when a truck hit a motorcycle where Yusuf and Sohel were riding while they were returning home from Jaflong.

Of the duo, one died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, said the OC.

Meanwhile, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the same hospital for autopsy, the police officer told our Sylhet correspondent.