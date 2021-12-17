Bangladesh reports two more Covid deaths

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-related deaths with 191 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate increased to 1.17 per cent from Thursday’s 1.02 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total fatalities rose to 28,043 while the caseload mounted to 15,80,750 with the fresh ones.

Two of the latest fatalities were men from Dhaka and Rangpur divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 16,310 samples, said the DGHS.

Besides, the recovery rate decreased a bit to 97.75 per cent with the recovery of 145 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic is apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.

So far, 15,45,259 Covid-19 infected people have recovered.