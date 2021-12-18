Bangladesh reports four deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 122 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight four lives.

The country reported 0.87 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 13,971 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 96 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,047 people and infected 15,80,872 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,45,403 after another 144 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.76 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,047 fatalities, 12,246 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,687 in Chattogram, 2,058 in Rajshahi, 3,617 in Khulna, 949 in Barishal, 1,272 in Sylhet, 1,371 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions.