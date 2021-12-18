Chase, counter-chase between 2 groups of BNP men in Sylhet

Chase, counter-chase and vandalism involving two groups of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men took place today during a BNP meeting on the occasion to celebrate Sylhet Liberation Day.

The incident took place at around 3:00 pm today at the Sylhet Registry Ground and Bondorbazar Court Point area, reports our local correspondent.

There was chase and counter-chase over slogans for the local leaders. Two groups were also throwing chairs at each other. Later the situation became normal with the intervention of the top leaders.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present as the chief guest at the meeting, titled “Sylhet Liberation Day”.

The party’s Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, also the convener of the national committee on celebrating the golden jubilee of independence, BNP Vice-Chairman Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council Member and member secretary of the national committee Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam will speak as the special guests at the meeting.