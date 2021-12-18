Decision on New Zealand tour after Dec 21: Papon

Mentioning that there is no scope of canceling the New Zealand tour for Bangladesh team, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon on Saturday said final decision about the tour would be taken on December 21.

In wake of the speculation that Bangladesh cricketers might return to the country after canceling the New Zealand tour, Papon suddenly sat in a meeting with the board directors at BCB office at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

After the meeting, the BCB president told reporters that there is no chance of canceling the tour and returning to the country. However, the cricketers are not in comfortable situation in New Zealand at this moment.

“If the quarantine period is extended beyond the December 21, then we will discuss with the New Zealand board what can be done,” said Papon.

He said, “The cricketers would have to stay in quarantine in New Zealand till next Tuesday. The next decision will be made by the New Zealand Health Ministry of Health.”

No official decision would be taken before that time, added Papon.

However, Papon said that New Zealand also does not have time.

“If the quarantine time is extended beyond the December 21, then we will discuss with the New Zealand board what can be done. A week after the Bangladesh series, Australia t are going to this country. So they do not have time. So, maybe two-four days can be done back and forth. So far this is the situation.”

The Bangladesh team has been asked by the New Zealand Health Ministry to not take part in any practice sessions until December 21, with the touring contingent having to quarantine again. The directive from the Health ministry was given in the wake of Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath testing positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand.