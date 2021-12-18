Food storage ideas to match your needs

Our love for food has expanded and evolved with time. These days, we are not only conscious of what we eat but also how we store them. Recent studies found that nearly 40 percent of the food that we buy goes bad before consumption. Shocking, right?

A major reason for this is improper storage. So today, we walk through the best of traditional as well as new storage ideas that are easy as well as super effective.

The classics

Plastic containers are a common sight in everyone’s kitchen. They are durable, economic, and can take a rough handling. Plastic bowls are especially useful for storing items at room temperature. Closed-lid ones on the other hand, can be used to refrigerate fish, meat, or vegetables without having to worry about their smell spreading around.

A problem with plastic though, is they tend to wear out relatively sooner and often pick up the smell of the food stored in them.

Glass containers are a healthier alternative to plastic and a popular choice these days. Not only do they look more refined, glass containers can last years if used carefully. Because of their bulkier nature, they are ideal for storing cooked food and leftovers.

Stainless steel containers have recently been rising back to popularity because of their many pros. In addition to being highly durable, they are affordable and eco-friendly. The cons of these containers is that unlike plastic and glass, they cannot be micro waved.

Aluminium foil wraps and boxes is one of the most versatile kitchen essentials we can think of. Whether hot or cold, aluminium can maintain the temperature of the food much better than other containers. Many “foil-packet” recipes are also available online that make baking fish and chicken a lot easier.

The new ones

Green herbs like coriander, basil, etc. are notorious for going bad too soon. Experts say that the best way to store fresh herbs is to transfer them into small cups or jars filled with water, and pop them into the freezer. A bit of research also reveals that vegetables like carrots, celery and potatoes can stay fresh for a longer period if refrigerated in canning jars full of water.

Mason jars are almost identical to canning jars with some technical differences. They come with a wide rim that gives a better sealing surface, and keeps air and moisture away. Although on the expensive side, these are extremely helpful for storing dry items, salads, dip sauce, or even thick smoothies.

Stretchable silicone lids have created quite a buzz lately and rightfully so. True to their name, these lids can be stretched to fit any bowl, jar, or mug, turning them into containers instantly. Silicone lids are also microwave, freezer, and oven safe, so we do not need to go through the trouble of shifting bowls when storing or heating the food.

Where to find them

Chandrima Market section in the New Market Area, Dhaka, has containers of all quality and prices that we can think of. Additionally, brands like RFL Houseware, Tupperware Bangladesh, etc. also make durable containers of good quality.

With the rise of online shopping, some sellers in Facebook are specialising in home essentials. Rojonigondha Shopping, Sharok, and Padma Shop, are some of the online pages selling a variety of containers, lids and wraps at a relatively uniform price.