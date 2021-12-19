Bangladesh gets more AstraZeneca doses from France

The government of France has donated 1,197,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh under the Covax arrangement.

An Emirates flight carried the consignment of 1,197600 doses of AstraZeneca doses that arrived at Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.

This is in addition to a consignment of 2.06 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine French gave to Bangladesh on November 29, 2021 through the Covax facility.

The government of France has made the sharing of Covid-19 vaccines one of its priorities, in solidarity with the countries hit by the pandemic and in order to help accelerate vaccination coverage on a global scale.