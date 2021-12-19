Covid positivity rate rises to 1.22 %; one dies

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death while the daily-case positivity rate rose to 1.22 per cent with health authorities logging 211 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the daily-case positivity rate dropped below 1 per cent with the logging of 122 new cases.

The total fatalities rose to 28,048 while the caseload mounted to 15,81, 083 with the fresh ones, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deceased was a man, aged between 51 and 60, and he hailed from the Dhaka division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 17, 332 samples, said the DGHS.

Besides, the recovery rate declined a bit to 97.75 per cent with the recovery of 168 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.