Five ministers receive booster doses

Bangladesh started administering the Covid-19 booster dose from Sunday. The third dose can be taken six months after the second dose.

Five ministers–Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and and Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar–have received the booster doses after inaugurating the campaign for the first time.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started in the country on February 7 this year. However, before that, on January 26 and 27, 567 people were vaccinated on trial.

The Health Minister Zahid Malek inaugurated the campaign at at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in Dhaka auditorium at noon.

Earlier, the booster dose campaign was begun by administering the dose to Kurmitola General Hospital’s nurse Runu Veronica Costa at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

“The booster dose is being given to those in the country who are aged above 60 and frontline workers. Its coverage will be gradually increased,” the Health Minister said.

He said, “Pfizer vaccine would be given as a booster dose in the country following the protocol of the World Health Organization. However, we have heard that the Moderna vaccine can also be given as a booster dose. We also have it in stock.”

The Health Minister further said, “First the elderly and frontline workers would be given booster dose. More than 28,000 people have died in the country so far. Eighty-five percent of them are over 60, they need to be protected. This is why booster doses are being preferred.”

“However, in addition to the booster dose, regular vaccination activities will continue, as well as other immunization programs for students. There will be no disruption anywhere, as well as the booster dose campaign will be continued.”