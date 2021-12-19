Peter D Haas new US Ambassador to Bangladesh

Peter D Haas has been appointed as the new American Ambassador to Bangladesh, according to the US Congress website.

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed nomination of Peter D Hass by voice votes.

Haas will replace Earl R Miller, who was appointed as the US Ambassador to Bangladesh in November 2018. Miller replaced Marcia Bernicat.

US President Joe Biden nominated Peter D Hass as the US Ambassador to Bangladesh in on July 9 this year. On July 13, 2021, his nomination was sent to the Senate. Hearings at the Committee on Foreign Relations were held on October 20 last to finalise his nomination.

According to the US Congress website, Hass hails from Virginia.

Haas, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, previously served as Acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, for the Department of State.

Earlier, he was the Senior Advisor/Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the State Department, and prior to that he served as the Deputy Permanent Representative to the US Mission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France.

Throughout his career, Haas has also served in positions across five geographic bureaus of the State Department, including as the consul general of the US Consulate General in Mumbai, India.

He holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Economics) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government.

He is the recipient of the James Clement Dunn Award for Excellence and the Cordell Hull Award for Economic Achievement by Senior Officers. His foreign languages are French and German.