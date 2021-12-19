Woman commits suicide in Sylhet

An expatriate’s wife reportedly committed suicide at Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hena Begum, 30, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Rafiq Miah, a resident of Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj.

Locals said Hena, mother of two children, came to visit her father’s house at Joynagar Noapara village in Bishwanath about a month ago. She was found hanging inside a room in the evening, they added.

Khajanchi union parishad chairman Talukder Gias Uddin said that Hena Begum might have committed suicide following a familial feud with her husband.

Bishwanath Police Station officer in-charge Gazi Ataur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.