President’s dialogue with JaPa leaders begins

President Abdul Hamid have started a dialogue with Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, to discuss issues relating to the reconstitution of the Election Commission.

An eight-member delegation of Jatiya Party, led by its chairman GM Quader, joined the dialogue at 4:20 pm at Bangabhaban on Monday.

The other members of the delegation are Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Secretary General Mujibul Haque, Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlardar, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abul Hossain Babla, Salma Islam, Chief Whip of the main opposition party Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

The five-year tenure of the incumbent Commission, led by Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda, will expire on February 14 next.

Now there are 39 registered political parties, according to the EC website. But only nine parties have representation in Parliament.

The nine parties are Bangladesh Awami League, Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Ganoforum, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and Jatiya Party-JP.