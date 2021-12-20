UK records 91,743 new Covid cases as Omicron continues to surge

A further 91,743 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, government figures show.

Another 44 deaths have been recorded in the latest government figures.

There were 140,942 confirmed Covid cases announced for London in the week to December 19, more than three times as many as the 42,455 in the first week of this month.

Experts have warned the real figure is likely to be far higher.

A total of 21,594 new infections were announced on Sunday, down on the previous three days, which may raise hopes that Londoners being more cautious are stopping the rise – though figures at weekend are sometimes lower.

Scotland has recorded 6,734 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – the highest number of cases recorded in one day since September.

The test positivity rate stood at 15.2 per cent in Monday’s figures, up from 13.9 per cent on Sunday.

There were 516 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid on Sunday, up 12 on the day before, and a total of 38 people were in intensive care, the same figure as the day before.

Northern Ireland has recorded 2,148 new COVID cases in the latest 24 hour period.

One additional virus-related death has also been recorded in the nation, bringing the total to 2,952.

More than 830,000 booster jabs were delivered in England on Saturday – the highest daily number on record.

A record 906,656 shots including first and second doses were given out on “Super Saturday” in England, as vaccine centres were opened at sports stadiums, Christmas markets and shopping centres.

Over the last week, more than 4.2 million booster jabs have been handed out – up on 2.4 million boosters the week before.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS vaccination programme, urged people to keep up the enthusiasm and get their jabs.

She said: “With the highest ever number of boosters and vaccines recorded on Super Saturday, and the NHS Covid vaccination programme delivering a string of records already this week, millions more people are getting their protection from the virus.

“I want to say a huge thank you to NHS staff and volunteers who are working flat out to vaccinate people in the run-up to Christmas, and it’s great to see that their efforts have been matched by the public’s willingness to get protected.”