UK reports 12,000 new Omicron cases

The United Kingdom reported 12,133 new Omicron cases, the highest daily surge so far, taking the total Omicron Covid-19 variant cases found in the country to 37,101, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

Meanwhile, the UK logged 82,886 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,361,387, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the official figures released on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases is down again on Saturday’s figure of 90,418. However, figures are generally lower over the weekend. On Friday, the UK reported a record high of 93,045 confirmed cases.

The country registered a further 45 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 147,218, with 7,611 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.

The latest figures came as British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new variant is spreading “very, very quickly”, even more so than the figures suggest.

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.