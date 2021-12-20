Workers need less than Tk 2 lakh to go Malaysia

Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed has said Bangladeshi workers need Tk 2-5 lakh to go to Malaysia. They even could go there with a cost of less than Tk 2 lakh.

The workers will get basic salaries according to their respective sectors fixed by the Malaysian government.

The minister told this while replying questions from journalists in the lobby of Sofitel Damansara in Kuala Lumpur city on Sunday night.

He said there will be no scope to create syndicate like before once the process starts as Malaysian recruiting agencies are now involved in sending workers.

Mentioning that all registered recruiting agencies can send workers, Imran told journalists if there is a syndicate even after this, they then can raise a question.

Signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) does not mean the start of the recruitment of workers in that country, he said, adding that more bilateral talks and discussions require and will be held in this matter.

Asked whether undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants, who were detained in different detention camps in Malaysia on various charges, will be legalized under ongoing recalibration process without sending them back, the minister left the place without answering.

Earlier on the day, Malaysian Human Resources Minister Seri Saravanan Murugan and Bangladesh’s Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in reopening Malaysian job market to workers from Bangladesh.