Covid-19: Bangladesh reports one more death, 291 fresh cases

Bangladesh reported one death and 291 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Tuesday, a DGHS release confirmed.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,051 and the case tally increased to 15,81,634 in the country.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.39%, as the health officials tested 20,909 samples across the country.

Also, 264 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 260 cases in the previous day.