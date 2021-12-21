Heartfelt congratulations for the release of Matrix: Priyanka’s mother

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is going great guns in Hollywood. She is climbing the ladder of success and there is no stopping for her, reports Bollywoodlife

She is soon to be seen in The Matrix Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves and others.

Ahead of Matrix release, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram account to pen an appreciation post for her daughter.

Her post read, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. You’ve earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavors.” Along with the post, she shared a sweet picture posing with her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra took her family to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrection. Mother Madhu Chopra and PeeCee’s parents-in-law accompanied her. Sadly, Nick Jonas could not attend the premiere.