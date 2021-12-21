Rohingya solution lies with Myanmar: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Tuesday said the international community should put pressure on Myanmar in resolving the Rohingya crisis as the solution to the issue lies with that country.

Myanmar has repeatedly spoken to Bangladesh about taking back the Rohingyas, but neither the Military junta nor the democratic government of the country has spoken out, he added.

The foreign minister made the remarks at a seminar titled ‘Rohingya Crisis & Repatriation: What is to be done’ at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday. Monthly magazine Diplomats arranged the seminar.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Delwar Hossain, professors of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, were the keynote speakers at the seminar. Nazinur Rahim, Executive Editor of Diplomats publications, presided over the seminar.

Foreign Minister Momen said, “The Rohingya issue was an international issue. The international community must work together to bring them back to their homeland, Myanmar.”

“Rohingya problem was started by Myanmar, they have to end it. The Rohingyas once had political representation in their country. They were wealthy. But now they are stateless. This problem is created by Myanmar,” he added.

Mentioning that the development partners were not talking about the Rohingya issue and the Myanmar genocide, he said “The international community must play a necessary role in the return of Rohingyas. There are some development partners who are increasing their trade by capitalizing on the Rohingya issue.”

Momen further said that Bangladesh has been providing shelter to Rohingyas for a long time. However, some western countries are still fully engaged in trade with Myanmar. China is Myanmar’s largest trading partner.

He said “Myanmar is not our enemy. They are our neighbors. They are committed to taking back the Rohingyas. However, they did not take back a single Rohingya.”

“Even when the Myanmar army massacred the Rohingya, no country in the world stood by them. At that time Bangladesh was by their side only Bangladesh gave them temporary shelter” he added.

Prof Abdul Mannan, Former UGC Chairman, Brig Gen M Sakhawat Hossain, former Election Commissioner, Shyamal Dutt, Editor of the Daily Bhorer Kagoj, Dr Mohammod Shahidulla, Professor of BSMMU and others were present at the seminar.