Shah Newaz loses mayoral post for slapping education officer

Dewanganj municipality mayor Md Shah Newaz Shahanshah has been suspended on charge of slapping an education officer in Jamalpur district.

A notification, signed by Local Government Division’s deputy secretary Farzana Mannan, confirmed the matter on Monday.

Shah Newaz physically assaulted Md Meher Ullah, an upazila secondary education office, on December 16 at a Victory Day programme.

Md Meher was conducting the programme at Dewanganj Government High School premises. He was calling the names of the officials inviting them to place wreaths in serial.

As the mayor was the eighth in serial he got angry and started abusing Meher verbally. When the officer protested the mayor allegedly slapped him.

Later, a case has been filed with Dewanganj Police Station against the mayor. Investigation has already been started over the incident.