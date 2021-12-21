UK records 90,629 Covid cases and 172 deaths

A further 90,629 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK, the latest figures show.

British authorities said the total number of cases in the seven days prior to 21 December were 63% higher than in the previous seven-day period.

172 people have died which is more than three times higher than the number of deaths recorded on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed a further 15,363 cases of the Omicron variant, taking the nationwide total so far to 60,508.

Scotland recorded an additional 5,242 new Covid cases on Tuesday, a decrease from Monday’s figure of 6,734.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from scientists to reimpose restrictions over the Christmas period after the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed new restrictions for a three-week period from 27 December onward.

Crowds at outdoor public events will be capped at 55, with indoor events limited to 100 people standing or 200 if seated, she said.