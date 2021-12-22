Bangladesh, JICA sign agreement on Grant Aid

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed grant agreements and record of discussions with the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh for the implementation of 5 projects on 22 December, 2021.

Out of 5 projects, two exchange of notes and grant agreements were signed by H.E. Mr. Naoki Ito, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Mr. Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office and Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, representing the respective governments.

Three records of discussions were signed by Mr. Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh Office and the concerned officials from the Government of Bangladesh side representing the respective governments.

-Grant Aid Projects

1. The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship

2. The Project for Improvement of Governance and Management Research and Training Facilities

– Technical Cooperation Projects

3. The Project for Capacity Building of Nursing Services Phase 2

4. The Project for Strengthening Capacity for City Corporations

5. The Project for Improving Ground Handling Capacity at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

1. The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)

The JDS is a grant aid that will support young promising Bangladeshi officials to acquire skills and knowledge necessary to better serve the public through rigorous research in the relevant master’s or doctor’s courses in Japan. This program creates an environment where academic exchanges, which include immersion and exposure to various fields, become a tool for strengthening international relations. This year marked the 20th anniversary of JDS scholarship in Bangladesh. To date, 457 Bangladeshi government officials have studied in Japan in this 20 years. Up to JPY 462 million (about USD 4 million) will be provided to the Government of Bangladesh to implement the project.

2. The Project for Improvement of Governance and Management Research and Training Facilities

This project aims to improve the environment for capacity building for civil servants and private sector executives by constructing facilities and providing equipment to Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM) with the grant aid amounting up to about JPY 2.5 billion (about USD 25 million), thereby contributing to develop the skills of policy making of civil servants as well as private sector executives. BIGM is a post-graduate institution under the Ministry of Public Administration, which offers master’s programs in public policy and a range of short-term training courses, which targets both civil servants and people working in private sector. The project contributes to improving environment to nurture skilled human resources who engage in public policy research to strengthen the capacity of public policy research by the Government of Bangladesh, and promoting cooperation between the public sector and the private sector.

3. The Project for Capacity Building of Nursing Services Phase 2

Bangladesh has been suffering from the shortage of health workers, especially nurses. The Government of Bangladesh has been working on improving both quality and quantity of nurses under the policies announced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to increase the number of nurses in 2009.

The project aims to provide support for enhancing management capacity for nursing administration and strengthening implementation system of nursing education at the target eight public nursing colleges and hospitals, contributing to the quality improvement of nursing education in Bangladesh. By the implementation of the project,management capacity for nursing administration, implementation system of nursing education for BSc, and clinical nursing practices at the collaborative hospitals, and networking of nursing colleges and the related organizations will be strengthened.

4. The Project for Strengthening Capacity for City Corporations

The project aims to contribute to the improvement of administrative services by establishing the foundations of all city corporations.JICA has been cooperating with various levels of local governments in Bangladesh through yen loan and technical cooperation projects to strengthen the capacity of local governments. For the City Corporations, JICA is implementing yen loan, “Inclusive City Governance Project” in 5 City Corporations along with a technical cooperation project, to develop and support the mid and long term strategy to improve their governance. This new project will expand its scope to all City Corporations, and establish foundation for strengthening the administrative capacity of all City Corporations. By the implementation of ‘Strategy for Governance Improvement for City Corporations’, the project will improve administrative functions of City Corporations and establish the system of human resource development for local administration.

5. The Project for Improving Ground Handling Capacity at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

The project aims to improve convenience, efficiency and safety of ground handling services at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) by developing capacity of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in its (1) import cargo handling, (2) Export cargo handling, (3) Ramp service, (4) ground service equipment (GSE) operation and (5) GSE procurement and maintenance. Towards this end, this Project will develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for import and export cargo handling, ramp operation, and GSE operation. This will enable Biman Bangladesh Airlines to establish a more systematic approach that can be easily disseminated and implemented by their own-staff.

With the project implementation, export and import cargo handling time and the number of damaged cargos and accidents will be reduced at HISA. The improved ground handling capacity of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will benefit airline companies, passengers and freight carriers using the airport, thereby enabling Bangladesh to get closer to investor-friendly environment.