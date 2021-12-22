Bangladesh reports 352 fresh cases from Covid

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 352 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight one life.

The country reported 1.87 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 18,779 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 300 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,052 people and infected 15,81,986 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,46,352 after another 281 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.75 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,052 fatalities, 12,249 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,687 in Chattogram, 2,058 in Rajshahi, 3,617 in Khulna, 949 in Barishal, 1,273 in Sylhet, 1,372 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions.