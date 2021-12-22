Bengal’s Mimi appears for the first time in Bangladeshi music video

Indian film actress Mimi Chakraborty has collaborated with Bangladeshi actor Nirab Hossain for ‘Tui Ar Ami’, a music video.

This is the first time that the popular Bengali actress, also an Indian lawmaker, has appeared in any Bangladeshi project, the teaser of which was released Tuesday.

The song has been sung by popular singer Arfin Rumey and written by National Film Award-winning music director Kaushik Hossain Taposh.

Describing the song, Rumey said, “I am overwhelmed with the whole song and its colourful representation. Taposh bhai had kept this song for himself to sing. However, after he learned that my mother liked the song very much, Taposh bhai gave me the opportunity to sing this song.”

“It felt like a dream come true that I have been able to sing such a beautiful song with its wonderful composition,” Rumey added.

According to TM Records, more than 50 songs have already been recorded, voiced by local artistes with world class instruments.

Popular celebrities from home and abroad will be seen in the music videos of these songs, which will be released at regular intervals.