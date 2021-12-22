Jasad proposes to form search committee from constitutional bodies

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) has proposed to President Md Abdul Hamid to form a search committee comprising the officials of constitutional bodies.

“We have clearly told the President to appoint a search committee which will be comprised of judges from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Comptroller and Auditor General, Public Service Commission chairman. Because of it, we didn’t feel the necessity to propose any name from Jasad,” said Jasad president Hasanul Huq Inu while talking to reporters after coming out of Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, a delegation of Jasad led by its president Hasanul Huq Inu joined more than an hour long dialogue with President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban. The dialogue began at 4:00pm.

The dialogue with the president for formation of a search committee for a new Election Commission and its commissioners began on Monday with Jatiya Party, main opposition political party in parliament.

Asked whether the Jasad had proposed any name for inclusion in the search committee, Inu said, “We told the president that members of the search committee should be taken from the constitutional bodies. We clearly mentioned that search committee may be formed with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Comptroller and Auditor General, Public Service Commission chairman. Because of it, we didn’t feel it right to propose any name. We also didn’t propose any name for a woman and a professor who are supposed to be included in the search committee. We believe that the President will appoint these two members.”

Earlier at 3:00pm, a six-member delegation led by Jasad president Hasanul Huq Inu went to Bangabhaban to join dialogue with the President.

The delegation included Jasad general secretary Shirin Akter, executive president Advocate Rabiul Alam, standing committee members Mir Hosayn Akhter, Mosharraf Hossain and Rezaul Karim Tansen.

