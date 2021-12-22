More Dhaka Metro coaches arrive at Mongla port

Another shipment of eight coaches and four locomotives of the country’s first-ever metro rail service — Dhaka Metro — has arrived at Mongla port from Japan.

SPM Bangkok, the vessel, carrying the eight coaches and four engines anchored at jetty number eight of the port around 3.50pm on Tuesday, Harbour Master Sheikh Fakhar Uddin said.

“The unloading process will begin this afternoon.”

Md Wahiduzzaman, manager of Ancient Steamship Ltd, which is the local shipping agent of SPM Bangkok, said another shipment is scheduled to arrive next month.

“Ninety more bogies and locomotives will arrive in Bangladesh by 2022,” he added.

Earlier, six vessels carrying 48 bogies had arrived at Mongla port.

A test run of Bangladesh’s first-ever metro train service was carried out on August 29.

Mass Rapid Transit Line-6, the country’s first-ever metro rail system, is being built at a cost of Tk 21,985 crore.