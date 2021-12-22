SK Sinha graft case: Two acquitted accused asked to surrender

The High Court has asked two accused, acquitted from two graft cases filed against former Chief Justice SK Sinha, to surrender.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday after hearing a petition.

The two persons are Mohammad Shahajahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha.

The court also wanted to know why the acquittal of the two should not be revoked.

On December 20, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a petition challenging the lower court’s verdict that acquitted Shahajahan and Niranjan in the graft cases involving Tk 4 crore.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge’s Court-4 sentenced former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha to 11 years’ imprisonment in the cases on November 9.

The court also fined SK Sinha Tk 45 lakh, in default, to suffer six months more rigorous imprisonment.

It also ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate Tk 78 lakh from his bank account.

The court also sentenced eight other accused to different jail terms while acquitted two others — Shahjahan and Niranjan –as allegations brought against them were not proved.

Former managing director of Farmers Bank AKM Shamim got four years’ jail with a fine of Tk 50,000 while Santri Roy Simi and Ranjit Chandra Saha were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment each with a fine of Tk 10,000.

The remaining four accused — Gazi Salahuddin, senior executive vice president and former head of credit division of the bank, Swapan Kumar Roy, first vice president (Credit division), Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed, vice president Md Lutful Haque — were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment each and fined Tk 25,000 each.

On July 10, 2019, the ACC filed the case accusing SK Sinha and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 4 crore.

On December 10, 2019, the investigation officer in the case submitted a chargesheet against the 11 accused. On August 13, 2020, a court framed charges against the 11, including Sinha.