Bangladesh sees steady rise in Covid cases; 2 more die

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in daily Covid-19 cases as 382 fresh cases were reported with 2 more deaths from the virus in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 19,624 samples, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.95 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country on Wednesday logged one Covid-linked death and 352 fresh cases, according to the DGHS.

After logging 385 cases on December 13, the daily cases went above 300 after nine days on Wednesday.

Though the deaths remained below five since December 13, the daily cases remained mostly over 250, according to data provided by the DGHS.

The country reported its first two Omicron cases in December 11.

The fresh numbers reported on Thursday took the country’s total fatalities to 28,054 while the caseload mounted to 15,82,368.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate declined a bit to 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 312 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.