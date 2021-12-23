Biman to resume Dhaka-Sylhet-Manchester flights from Dec 25

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to resume flights on Dhaka-Sylhet-Manchester route from December 25.

The national flag carrier will initially operate one flight per week on the route.

From December 30 to March 25, the airline will operate two flights per week on the route, Biman said in a press release today.

On March 25, flight BG207 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:30pm (local time) and will reach Sylhet at 1:10pm.

The flight will depart from Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport at 2:15pm (local time) and is scheduled to reach Manchester at 8:00pm (local time).

The return flight BG 208 will leave Manchester at 8:00pm (local time) on December 26 and will reach at Sylhet at 12:00pm the next day.

Then the flight will leave Sylhet at 1:00pm and will reach Dhaka at 01:45 pm.

The Manchester flight will be operated by the aircraft’s state-of-the-art Dreamliner.

From December 30, flights will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays on the route.

WHAT VACCINATED PASSENGERS SHOULD DO

Passengers will have to fill out and submit Passenger Location Form (https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before…) within 48 hours prior to flight departure for entry into UK — from 14 days after receiving full dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Passengers aged 12 years and above must have a Covid-19 test and have a negative certificate within a maximum of 48 hours before departure.

Passengers will have to undergo Covid-19 test within the second day after arrival in England and they will have to book and pay online (https://www.gov.uk/find-travel-test-provider) before entering the country.

They will have to remain in self-isolation until the test results are obtained.

Passengers should carry certificate of Covid-19 vaccination and Covid-19 test certificate while traveling.

UK has approved Pfizer, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines.

WHAT UNVACCINATED PASSENGERS SHOULD DO

Passengers will have to fill out and submit Passenger Location Form (https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before…) within 48 hours prior to flight departure.

Passengers must undergo Covid-19 test within maximum 48 hours prior to departure and must have a negative certificate.

They will have to undergo Covid-19 test on or before the second day after arrival in England and on or after the eighth day and they will have to book and pay online (https://www.gov.uk/find-travel-test-provider) before entering the country.

Passengers must stay in self-isolation for 10 days in England, until they get a Covid negative test result.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines suspended flights on this route on March 29, 2020 following Covid-19 pandemic.