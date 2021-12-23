The best places in Dhaka for Christmas delicacies

As Christmas approaches many of us feel it necessary to enthusiastically welcome the holiday season. We aim to be swept away into something grander than ourselves and welcome the season with new perspectives and ambitions. A way to indulge in this sentiment and to embrace the season’s spirit is through baked goods and desserts, and sharing these delights with our loved ones.

With many ups and downs of the year, many of us might not have the opportunity to spend time with our family in baking Christmas delights. However, all is not lost. The essence of Christmas in all of its delicious sweets is celebrated by many cafes, restaurants, and hotels in Dhaka. These places not only have the traditional Christmas sweets and baked goods during the season, but also make for a joyful and spirited way to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Among these places, hotels like the InterContinental Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, Le Méridien are celebrating Christmas with an exquisite and heart-warming array of baked goods and desserts. Cafes and restaurants like The Flourist and Kavazo are upholding the Christmas sweetness as well.

Along with serving up traditional and classical Christmas sweets like log cake, gingerbread house and cookies, and a range of special bread and baked goods, these hotels are offering some mouth-watering desserts on until 25 December.

InterContinental Dhaka, for their lunch and dinner buffet services, is presenting their special bread items, plum cheesecake, Dundee cake (a traditional Scottish fruit cake), fig pudding and much more. Similarly, Radisson Blu’s “Sugar & Spice Ginger Bread House” is home to their Christmas sticky toffee pudding, dry mix fruit tart, and candy cookies, which are unique to this year’s Christmas. Other than that, their menu also consists of Christmas cake, chocolate yule log, apple strudel, ginger house, lebkuchen, cinnamon star, and ginger man cookies.

To round up the whole Christmas experience, Radisson Blu has gone the extra mile in terms of decorations and activities for children on the day, truly bringing to life the magic of Christmas.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel’s BAHAR Multi Cuisine Restaurant has also embraced Christmas with their buffet brunch and dinner for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Along with that, their 24-hour Coffee Deli GBC will have an exciting selection of bakery alongside Panettone, gingerbread cookies, Christmas snowman, Christmas bell, chocolate yule log, raspberry lemon yule log, Santa’s boot, X-Mas bread man.

Le Méridien, with a variety of flavour and festivity, this ambrosial Christmas buffet along with Santa’s Gretel party is sure to add flair and excitement to the holiday season.

The Flourist is also serving up cakes and croissants, their holiday cupcake box, popsicle box, Christmas donut box, assorted gift box, Nutella wreath and Nutella snowflake bread to satisfy all Christmas cravings.

Kavazo’s strawberry vanilla log cake, chocolate log cake, and their assorted boxes which include a variety of delicacies like mixed nut brownie, apple, crumble tart, pina colada mousse, hazelnut mousse, strawberry dome and chocolate tart, is also worth the temptation. However, best to plan ahead as some of these mouth-watering desserts are available for pre-order.

With all these options filled with the sweet essence of Christmas, the festive season is bound to be filled with magical desserts and make for a memorable Christmas.