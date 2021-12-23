UK reports record 119,789 daily cases as omicron continues to build

The UK has reported a record 119,789 daily Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Thursday, the second time daily cases have risen above 100,000, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The body also reported that there had been 16,817 additional confirmed cases of the omiron variant, bringing the total to 90,906.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had Covid in the week ending Dec 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

During the same week, around one in 45 people in private households in England were estimated to have Covid, up from one in 60 the previous week. This equates to the equivalent of about 1.2 million people and is the highest number since the ONS began estimating infection levels for England in May 2020.

Despite the increase in infections, Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Government’s Nervtag advisory body, said the threat from omicron could be downgraded “from a hurricane to a very severe storm” after new research appeared to show that the variant is weaker than delta.

