Fire in launch: Family of each deceased to get Tk 1.5 lakh

The government on Friday announced Tk 1.5 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased killed in the fire on the ‘Avijan-10’ launch.

Besides, Tk 25,000 will be given for burial of each of the deceased killed in the fire in launch on the river Sugandha in Jhalokathi.

Moreover, the arrangement of the treatment for injured will be ensured, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said while visiting the gutted launch in Jhalokathi on Friday.

This financial assistance will be provided from the Shipping Ministry and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said the Deputy Director of Public Relations of BITWA.

Earlier, the state minister visited the injured in the launch fire at Jhalokathi Hospital and inquired about their treatment.

On his way from Dhaka to Jhalokathi, the state minister went to visit the injured in the launch fire at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital in Barishal at noon.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority have formed two separate committees to probe the fire. The ministry panel has been asked to submit its report within three days.

At least 39 people were charred to death and 72 others injured in a major fire that ripped through a launch carrying some 500 passengers from Dhaka to Barguna in the early hours of Friday.

The fire broke out on board the three-storeyed Barguna-bound ‘Avijan-10’ in the middle of the river Sugandha off the coast of Jhalokati district’s Sadar upazila, 250kms south of Dhaka, at about 3:00am. Within five to 10 minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel. Later, the gutted launch was anchored on the river bank at Diakul under Sadar upazila. Receiving information, Jhalokathi Fire Service workers went on board the launch and doused the fire after two hours of efforts.

Bodies of 41 persons have been recovered so far. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Many of the passengers also received burn injuries. It was learnt that there were some 500 passengers on board the launch.

Witnesses said many of the passengers jumped into the dark and cold river to save themselves from the fire.

“The engine room of the launch suddenly caught fire around 3:00am and spread rapidly when the vessel was near the Gabkhan Bridge,” said Saidur Rahman, one of the survivors.

“There were around 500 passengers including children and elderly. Many of them jumped in the river and were able to swim ashore,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the casualties in the launch fire.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the fire, reports BSS.

She conveyed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.