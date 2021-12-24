Habiganj clash: 2000 BNP men sued

A case has been filed against 2000 BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash with police on Thursday.

Nazmul Islam, sub-inspector of Habiganj Police Station, filed the case.

GK Gauch, BNP central cooperative affairs secretary and former mayor, has been made the main accused in the case.

Md Masuk Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station, confirmed the matter.

A total of 10 people were arrested in connection with the case and sent them to jail, he said.

To control the unrest, police fired 1,200 rounds of rubbers bullets and 90 rounds tear gas shells.

Apart form GK Gauch, another accused of the case is former district BNP organising secretary advocate Md Enamul Haque Selim.

BNP men clashed with police during a demo demanding overseas treatment of party chairperson Khaleda Zia, leaving 50 people injured the previous day.