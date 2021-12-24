Jhalakathi launch fire: Death toll climbs to 41

The death toll in the deadly fire that broke out on a launch in the Sugandha river at Sadar upazila in Jhalakathi district early Friday rose to 41.

The incident took place in the river near Gabkhan Dhanshiri area at about 3:00am on Friday which also left over 200 people burn injured.

Severely injured persons were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while others to different local hospitals.

Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy director of Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the matter.

Five fire fighting units were working to rescue the injured, said the fire service official, adding the death may rise as many people received severe burn injuries.

It was learnt that the ‘MV Abhijan-10’ launch, carrying around one thousand passengers, was going to Barguna from Dhaka. The engine room of the vessel suddenly caught fire and soon spread all over the launch while it was on the middle of the river.

Panic spread among the passengers and many of them jumped into the river and managed to swim ashore.

The launch was later anchored to Ponabalia area on the river bank.