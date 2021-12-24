PM Sheikh for furthering Bangladesh-Maldives ties to enhance trade, investment

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Maldives must grow further to enhance trade, investment and connectivity.

“Our bilateral relations must grow further to enhance trade, investment, connectivity, and people-to-people contact. It is my firm belief that the instruments we concluded today would bring our two peoples closer,” she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the state banquet hosted in her honour by President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the First Lady at Kurumba Island, Maldives, BSS reports.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and Maldives share religious values, cultural affinity and stand on the same plane of developmental aspiration.

“With these commonalities in place, we look forward to striding ahead together in the days to come,” she added.

“As we believe in shared prosperity and socio-economic development, I feel happy to see thousands of Bangladeshis working together with their Maldivian brothers and sisters in the Maldives and contributing to both the country’s economies,” she said.

“We could set an example by our collaboration during the pandemic,” she added.

The Prime Minister admired President Solih’s commendable initiatives to radically reshape the economic landscape of the Maldives through the particular emphasis on inter-island connectivity, green tourism, climate-smart infrastructure, and transition to renewable energy.

She also appreciated Maldives for their determination in the face of acute climate adversity and for their resilience in keeping the tourism industry rolling, even amid shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the premier said Bangladesh’s endeavor is also focused on implementing the development discourse and transforming Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041.

“Our government’s Vision-2041 is an image of Bangladesh that meets the hopes and aspirations of the country’s people for an economically, developed, and inclusive society envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib’s dream “Golden Bangladesh,” she added.

The premier said they are committed to implementing SDGs in the stipulated time frame.

“We also have started implementing ‘Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100.’ With our all-out efforts, Bangladesh has already been branded as ‘the Development Miracle’ by the world,” she added.

The Prime Minister wished good health and wellbeing of President Solih and the First Lady, and the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of the Maldives.