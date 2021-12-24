Sushmita Sen ends relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most loved couples we have in Bollywood. However, we have recently got to know that all is not well in their paradise.

A source close to the couple has informed ETimes that Sushmita has broken all ties with Rohman and the model has even moved out of her house. Rohman is currently crashing at a friend’s place.

Before this, their fans were wondering when the lovebirds would tie the knot with each other. When asked about the same, Rohman, in an earlier interview with Times of India had said, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later).”

Earlier this year in February, Sushmita had shared a post that spoke about walking out of a futile relationship. Fans had begun wondering if she had broken up with Rohman. However, the couple made public appearances after that which eventually killed the rumours of a break-up between them.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of her popular web series, ‘Aarya’.