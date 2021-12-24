UK reports 122,186 new Covid cases in new daily record

The UK has recorded 122,186 daily coronavirus cases, setting a new record for the third consecutive day.

This is the highest number of daily cases seen since the start of the pandemic when testing was made available.

Official figures show a further 137 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Cases have been rising by 48.2 per cent week-on-week.

Hospitalisations have risen by eight per cent in a week, with the latest data showing 1,171 Covid-related admissions in 24 hours.

A week ago there were 93,045 cases and 111 deaths, while a fortnight ago 58,194 infections were confirmed alongside 120 deaths.

Some 605,561 third doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were administered, which means some 32.2 million people have now had a booster jab – but the figures exclude Northern Ireland so may be higher.

This equates to 56 per cent of the population aged over 12.

It separate figures, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been 23,719 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 114,625.

It separate figures, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been 23,719 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 114,625.

The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to 29, according to the UKHSA.

Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron rose to 366.

It comes as separate figures suggest an estimated 1.7 million people had coronavirus across the UK last week, the highest number since comparable records began last year.

Data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found in England there were 1.5 million people with the virus in the week ending December 19, which is the equivalent as one in 35 people.

The figure was highest in London, where most cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, at a rate of one in 20 people.

It was lowest in Scotland, where the figure was one in 65, followed by Wales with one in 45 and Northern Ireland at one in 40.