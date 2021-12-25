30 launch fire victims laid to rest in Barguna mass grave

Thirty passengers, who were killed in Friday’s fire at ‘Avijan-10’ launch in Jhalakathi, were buried in a mass gave in Barguna on Saturday.

A namaz-e-janza for them was held at Barguna Circuit House Field around 11am and, later, they were laid to rest in the mass grave near the Circuit House.

Barguna Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman said,”DNA samples of the bodies have been preserved. Because of the heavy damage in the fire, it has been difficult for the families to identify the bodies.”

The 37 bodies have been handed over to the deputy commissioner from Jhalakathi General Hospital. Of them, five were handed over to their families till this morning.

The fire started around 3am in the middle of the Sugandha river and eventually engulfed the entire launch.

Many passengers survived by jumping from the launch. But, many of those asleep in the locked cabins of the top two floors were unable to get out.

Later, 41 charred bodies have been recovered.

Three probe bodies have been formed to investigate the incident.

A control room has been opened in the district regarding the fire incident.