Another dies from Covid, 275 more get infected

Bangladesh logged one more Covid-linked death with 275 fresh infections in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 13, 699 samples, the daily case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.01 per cent from Friday’s 2.02 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country on Friday reported one Covid-linked death and 342 fresh cases.

Though the deaths remained below five since December 13, the daily cases remained mostly over 250, according to data provided by the DGHS.

The fresh numbers reported on Saturday took the country’s total fatalities to 28,056 while the caseload mounted to 15,82,985.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate remained static at 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 224 more patients during the 24-hour period.