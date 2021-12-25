Christmas Day being celebrated amid COVID caution

Christian community is celebrating Christmas Day in the country, as elsewhere across the world, on Saturday with restrictions and limitations due to Covid-19.

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, is annually celebrated by Christians all over the world on the 25th of December, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is the time when family, friends and relatives get together to celebrate the day with colourful lights and Christmas trees decorated inside homes.

Like last year, Christians in Bangladesh are celebrating their religious festival with restrictions and limitations as advised by the government due to the Covid-19- pandemic.

All religious and social programmes are being arranged on a very limited scale worldwide due to Covid-19, and the religious festivals of Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists were celebrated in Bangladesh on a limited scale, maintaining health guidelines, the Home Ministry said on December 14.

On the occasion, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Christian community.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and different private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.