Half of colds will be Covid: UK researchers

If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers.

The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid, BBC reported.

They describe an “explosion” of Covid cases over the last week, driven by the new Omicron variant.

About 144,000 people a day are catching it and then feeling unwell.

For most, Covid is a mild disease. Some get no symptoms at all.

But it can still cause very serious illness in some people, including those who have not been vaccinated.

If you have cold-like symptoms, take a Covid test, says lead scientist Prof Tim Spector.

The UK reported 106,122 new Covid cases on Wednesday – exceeding 100,000 on a single day for the first time.