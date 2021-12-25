Kate surprises concert audience with piano performance

The Duchess of Cambridge has surprised the audience at a community carol service with her piano playing skills, BBC reported.

Kate appeared alongside the musician Tom Walker in a clip shown at the Westminster Abbey event.

The pair took part in secret filming at a recording studio ahead of the concert, which was broadcast on ITV.

A clip of the duchess performing with Walker on his previously unheard Christmas song, For Those Who Can’t Be Here, has been posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

British singer-songwriter Walker said he was approached by the duchess after they met at a charity event.

The duchess has passed her grade three piano and grade five theory.

The annual broadcast was recorded last week, before the Queen’s decision to stay in Windsor Castle because of concerns about the pandemic.

The traditional Christmas Day message will be screened at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.