Lilly Nicholls new Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Lilly Nicholls has been appointed new High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh.

Ms. Nicholls replaces Benoit Préfontaine. Benoit Préfontaine becomes Consul General in Bengaluru (India).

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced several diplomatic appointments on Thursday including the appointment of the country’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh.

Lilly Nicholls did her BA Hons in Political Science and Sociology from Carleton University in 1987; MA in International Political Economy from York University in 1989; PhD in International Development from London School of Economics in 1998.

Ms. Nicholls has 30 years of experience in international affairs. Her career has spanned 6 continents and includes leadership roles in government, international organizations and civil society. She has worked with the United Nations Development Programme in Central America and in New York. She advised civil society networks on global poverty reduction and gender equality before joining the Canadian International Development Agency as a senior economist in 1999.

She served a deputy director in the Andes Division (2001 to 2005), head of cooperation in Cuba (2005 to 2007), director of planning in the Afghanistan Task Force (2007 to 2010), and director of Mainland Southeast Asia (2010 to 2013).

From 2015 to 2018, Ms. Nicholls contributed to the consultations on, and the formulation of, Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy. She served as ambassador of Canada to Panama from 2018 to 2021.