MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, IAF pilot killed

A MiG-21 Bison of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan of India on Friday evening, killing the pilot, Wing Commander Harshit Sinha.

This is the fifth crash involving a Bison jet this year, Hindustan Times reported.

“This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie…,” the IAF said in a statement.

Later, in another tweet, the IAF confirmed the pilot’s death.

The crash has once again turned the spotlight on India’s longest-serving fighter plane, its safety record and the IAF’s plans to replace the ageing jets with newer ones in the coming years.

The Bison is the latest variant of Mig-21 in IAF service. IAF operates four squadrons of MiG-21 Bison aircraft — a squadron has 16 to 18 fighter jets. The last of these upgraded MiG-21s are set to be phased out in three to four years.