Oil prices may remain at around $75 per barrel in 2022

“The current levels that we see today are quite stable. This is $75 per barrel, plus or minus 10%. It seems to me that next year, these parameters will stay in place,” he said, reports AFP.

He went on to say that the world economy growth and the demand for oil contributes to the current price. “The economy will continue to grow, as predicted by many agencies and analysts. But I don’t see any risks here that would lead to changes from the current level,” he said. The price of Brent oil since the beginning of 2021 went up from $51 per barrel to about $73 as of now.