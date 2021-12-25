Windpipes of all 15 patients admitted in Dhaka burnt: Samanta Lal Sen

Twenty-one passengers who received multiple burn injuries in MV Ovijhan-10 launch fire on the river Sugandha of Jhalakathi have been brought at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka for treatment.

Of them, one died on Friday, while four left with treatment. One has been transferred to the Casualty Department. Now, 15 patients are undergoing treatment there.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, head of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, stated it to reporters while addressing a press briefing on Saturday morning. The press briefing was convened to explain about the treatment of the patients who received burn injuries in launch fire.

“At present, 15 patients are being given treatment here. Of them, two are undergoing treatment at intensive care unit (ICU), while another is in PHDO. Windpipes of all of them have been burnt. Some 40% of the body were burnt who is now in ICU. Bodies of other have been burnt 5 to 30 per cent, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

“We have learnt that 32 more patients who were burnt in launch fire are now undergoing treatment at Barishal hospital. Three of them have been kept at the ICU where they are being given treatment.”

Asked how many of the patients admitted to the Burn Istitute are out of danger, Dr Samanta Lal Sen said it is difficult to say anything else precisely about the burn injured patients. “It’s not possible to tell anything else about them so early. Treatment of them is going on.”

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been enquiring about the patients from time to time. She wanted to know overall condition of the patients over phone on Friday. She also directed to ensure advanced treatment of the injured.

Fire broke out on board the MV Ovijhan-10, a Barguna-bound motor launch from Dhaka, when it reached Dewri area under Ponabalia union of Sadar upazila in Jhalakathi district at about 3:00am on Friday. The launch was heading to Barguna with some 800 passengers on board.

Bodies of 41 people have so far been recovered in the incident, while more than 70 passengers with burn injuries have been sent to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital and Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Many of the passengers who jumped into the river Sugandha from the launch are still missing.