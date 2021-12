Voting to the fourth phase of the staggered polls to 838 Union Parishads (UPs) ended Sunday afternoon followed by vote counting.

Some incidents of violence were reported in Kishoreganj, Cox’s Bazar, Lalmonirhat and Cumilla resulting in postponement of election and withdrawal of polling officials.

EVM machine was used in voting in 38 UPs out of 838.

Sources said 48 Ups got chairmen elected without any contest. So, votes to the posts of chairmen were held in 790 UPs.