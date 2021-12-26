Bangladesh reporte 4 more Covid deaths , 268 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported four more deaths and 268 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.57%, as the health officials tested 17,072 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,060 and the case tally increased to 15,83,253 in the country.

Also, 247 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The country reported one death and 275 cases in the previous day.