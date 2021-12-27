Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police recovered 15 grenades, 25 boosters and 510 bullets of machineguns from Satchhari forest in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Monday.

District Intelligence Officer (1) Syedul Mostakim said a team of CTTC from Dhaka, led by its Deputy Inspector General Asaduzzaman, conducted the drive from 4 am on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, police arrested Tripura Amit, 33, son of Bishu Tripura of Khagrachchari district, along with a pistol from Jatrabari area of Dhaka.

Following the confessional statement of Amit, the CTTC team conducted the drive.