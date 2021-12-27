Bangladesh reports 373 fresh cases from Covid

Bangladesh on Monday reported 373 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight one life.

The country reported 2.16 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 17,271 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 311 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,061 people and infected 15,83,626 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,47,750 after another 323 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.73 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,061 fatalities, 12,253 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,688 in Chattogram, 2,060 in Rajshahi, 3,618 in Khulna, 949 in Barishal, 1,273 in Sylhet, 1,373 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions.